May the gods and ancestors strengthen you to perform – Ajumako Chiefs to Ato Forson

Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Chiefs from the Ajumako Traditional Council in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District in the Central Region have congratulated the Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency on his appointment as the Minority Leader in Parliament.

According to them, they are delighted to hear that their son and Member of Parliament Hon. Dr. Caseal Ato Forson has been elevated in the Parliament House.



They noted that his appointment is well-deserved and long overdue due to his exploits.



“We are highly elated with this appointment as he has undoubtedly worked with commitment and dedication to the National Democratic Congress, his constituency-Ajumako Enyan Essiam, and Ghana as a whole,” the Paramount Chief of Ajumako Traditional Council, Okokodrufo Ogyeabo Kwamena Hammah Ababio said in a Press Conference.

He called on the Ancestors of the Land and God’s Protection for Dr. Ato Forson to enable him to deliver in Parliament.



Okokodrufo Ogyeabo Kwamena Hammah Ababio said Dr. Cassiel Forson has made the Efua Ajumako Traditional Area, adding that the traditional authority will continue to offer him massive support so he succeeds.



The Chiefs also thanked the Leadership of the National Democratic Congress for the honour done their son.