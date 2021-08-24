May the gods and the spirit of the ancestors deal with haters of McDan - Group

The group says there is a delibrate attempt to tarnish the image of the CEO of McDan Group

The Ga Adangbe Youth Association has invoked the spirit of the dead and the spirit of the gods and ancestors against persons who they claim are working against Mr. Daniel McKorley.

According to them, there is an attempt to tarnish the image and reputation of Mr. Daniel McKorley, who is a successful Ghanaian business magnate, founder, and Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies.



Leading the Association, President Nii Ayaafioo Tettey I said some individuals are working against the man following contracts awarded him by the government.



Pouring libation at the Awudome Cemetery, the group asked the spirits to deal ruthlessly with those who are working against the businessman.



He said there are some individuals who have instigated unwarranted attacks against the successful businessman all because of hatred.



Nii Ayaafioo Tettey I asked their ancestor to deal ruthlessly with those behind these unwarranted attacks.





He asked all those who have issues with the businessman to use the law courts or forever hold their peace.



He said all contracts awarded to the businessman were done in accordance with the law.



He described him [MacDan] as a philanthropist assisting deprived communities and individuals.







