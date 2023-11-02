May the spirit of our tradition, founders favour you – Sammi Awuku to Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Sammi Awuku

Former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and fervent supporter of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid to become flagbearer of the party, Mr Sammi Awuku has reiterated that Dr Bawumia deserves to lead the NPP for his toils and sacrifices for the party.

Mr Sammi Awuku, a de facto campaign manager of Dr Bawumia, noted that when it mattered most in the party, Dr Bawumia stood to be counted, and has consistently demonstrated a high sense of integrity.



For him, it is his prayer that the spirit of the NPP’s tradition and its founders would reward Dr Bawumia with the highest position in the party for his unwavering dedication to the cause of the NPP as the party goes to the polls on November 4, 2023.



“As the countdown begins and the clock ticks ahead of the NPP’s Saturday, November 4th Presidential Primaries, may you be favoured by the NPP Delegates and may the spirit of our tradition and our founders, Dr J.B. Danquah, Simon Diedong Dombo, and Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia, remember your toils and sacrifices for this party.



When it mattered most, you stood up to be counted. You have demonstrated a high sense of integrity and today, you stand on the shoulders of history of being elected as leader of our party. You have my vote on Saturday and I will canvass same for you,” Mr Awuku wrote.

Dr Bawumia is the preeminent aspirant to the flagbearership position of the party as he won a landslide in a Super Delegates election that sought to reduce the number of aspirants from ten to five. He enjoys overwhelming support from the party’s upper echelons of the party.



Several polls have reported that he will win the flagbearership race by a large margin notwithstanding the spirited campaign of his closet rival Kennedy Agyapong.



Over 200, 000 delegates of the party will take part in the presidential primary election of the party on Saturday, November 4, 2023.