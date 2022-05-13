May we never fail the integrity test of life - Pentecost Church on 'starboy' Taxi Driver

Kwesi Ackon returned a huge sum of money he found in his taxi

The Pentecost Church has challenged the general public to remain steadfast and honest in their daily dealings in the face of trials.



The Church, in a post titled ‘The Honest Taxi Driver and his taxi’ on its social media page, acknowledged that everyone faces trial every day and is placed in a position to choose between doing the harder right or the easier wrong thing.



The Church further encouraged the public to choose the harder right and never to fail the integrity test of life.



To buttress its point, the Pentecost Church quoted Proverbs 28:6 which says “Better is a poor man who walks in his integrity than a rich man who is crooked in his ways.”

The comment by the Pentecost Church comes on the back of a taxi driver identified as Kwesi Ackon who returned a reported amount of GH₵8,400 to a fishmonger who left it in his car.



The Church of Pentecost has since gone ahead to ‘claim’ him as a member of the Church and subsequently invited Kwesi Ackon together with his wife to a meeting at its head office.



Ackon was captured in a video being thanked profusely by a trader who had left an amount of GHC8,400 cedis in his taxi.



He had returned the amount in full to her following which a recording of the incident got to social media. He has since become the toast of social media users and has received donations far in excess of the amount he returned.





