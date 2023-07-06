Maybe 100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications, has celebrated the content of an anti-LGBTQ+ Bill currently before Parliament stating that it captures the overall sentiment of all Ghanaians.

Parliament’s Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs presented its report to the House (on July 5) before Speaker Alban Bagbin opened the floor for debates from both sides of the aisle.



After a long submission on the importance of the law and need to ensure at all times it is in consonance with the Constitution, the minister averred that even though the issue of same-sex relations remains objectionable almost totally, a time in the future could come when it will be accepted by some Ghanaians.



“Maybe 100 years from now, some Ghanaians may decide that they want it,” she submitted to unanimous disapproval of her colleagues, she repeated the point and added: “you and I will not be there.”



Ursula at a point cited comments made in December 2017 by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that same-sex relations was bound to happen but that there was not enough advocacy for it in Ghana.



“These social, cultural issues… I don’t believe that in Ghana so far, a sufficiently strong coalition has emerged to change public opinion, and have a new paradigm in Ghana.”



He added: “I think that it is something that is bound to happen.

“Like elsewhere in the world, the activities of individuals and groups [will lead to change].”



Parliament on July 5 received and started debate on the Bill properly called: Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



This proposed legislation aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities, prohibit the promotion or advocacy of such activities, and ensure the protection and support of children and individuals affected by LGBTQ+ issues.



It received unanimous support when the speaker requested that MPs who wanted to dissent should rise up and make their views known.







SARA





You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



