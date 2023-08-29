Maybe Wontumi didn’t understand the English I spoke – Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign manager

Chairman Wontumi

Kwame Owusu, the National Campaign Coordinator for Kennedy Agyapong's flagbearership bid, has taken issue with the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, over allegations of fabrication and misinformation.

Wontumi had asserted that Owusu was responsible for informing Kennedy Agyapong about the issues that led to his outburst against the President and Vice President.



However, Owusu speaking in an interview on Neat FM on August 28, 2023, responded to Wontumi's accusations, dismissing the claims as false and highlighting that the circumstances were misinterpreted.



"If he heard I was on the phone talking, that couldn't have been that I reported the issue. Maybe he didn't understand the English; he misinterpreted what I was saying in the discussion.



"I was talking to my agent in the North East region not to sign the sheet because of some things going on. The election was supposed to be held outside but they did it inside. So Wontumi jokes for nothing... The regional chairman is a joker," Owusu expressed.



He went on to explain that the interaction he had with his agent was unrelated to informing Kennedy Agyapong about the incident.



He emphasized that the timing of the call contradicts Wontumi's claims.



TWI NEWS

“...So, I'm saying he either misheard what I was saying or didn't understand what I was saying in English...and he comes up to me and says I was the one that phoned Kennedy to inform him and



I want him to know that he is a liar.



“He arrives at 12:00 p.m., Paul Adom-Otchere is the witness, and the incident occurred at 10:10 a.m...So, how could I have been the one to tell Kennedy considering Wontumi met me around 12 there?"



Kennedy Agyapong's outburst was directed at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the NPP super delegates elections held on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



The MP's comments were widely captured on video, where he expressed discontent over the perceived mishandling of his agent at the North East voting centre.







