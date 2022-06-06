Mayor Sackey engages street sweepers, assures of improved conditions of service

Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, MCE of Accra

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey has assured street sweepers and cleaners in Accra of immediate interventions to improve their conditions of service to enhance sanitation in the city.

According to her, the management of the Assembly had adopted a proactive strategy to their challenges citing a decision to regularise the employment of staff who could not provide copies of their appointment letter after a head count.



The AMA boss who said this on Wednesday at a maiden meeting with street sweepers and cleaners at the City Hall in Accra said the measures were intended to motivate and boost their morale as they work selflessly to keep the city clean to prevent the outbreak of diseases.



The first female Mayor of Accra said since she assumed office, the Human Resource Department had been directed to design an upward salary structure to be implemented to address all the issues regarding staff low remuneration adding that all sweepers who can not find their appointment letters would be provided with new ones.



Hon. Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey emphasized the critical roles street sweepers and cleaners play in achieving good hygiene and sanitation and encouraged them to continue to work to the benefit of the people of Ghana.

"Improving sanitation in the city would require your collective effort and teamwork," she said, noting that ensuring a clean environment was a mutual responsibility of local authorities and citizens.



She promised to work towards providing the sweepers with the needed logistics to enhance their work and admonished them to be punctual to work and dedicated.



Head of Waste Management at the AMA, Mr Solomon Noi said the Assembly prioritizes cleanliness, greening and the health of city dwellers and therefore is determined to promote and maintain a clean, sanitized environment for all hence the intervention.



Present at the meeting were, the Metro Coordinating Director, Ahmed Rufai Ibrahim (PhD), Sub Metro Directors for Ashiedu Keteke, Ablekuma South and Okaikoi South, Mercy Odoi, Philip Otutu Attah, and Samuel Tetteh Mormor respectively, Head of Waste Management at the AMA, District Environmental Health Officers (DEHOs), among others.