Mayor Sackey presents 900 dual desks to 74 basic schools in Accra

Mayor Sackey Presents 900 Dual Desks To 74 Basic Schools In Accra1 Chief Executive of the AMA, Hon Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey and some of the donated desks

Thu, 15 Sep 2022 Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has presented 900 dual desks to 74 schools in the metropolis to enhance quality education and promote effective learning.

Chief Executive of the AMA, Hon Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, who presented the desks on Wednesday, at the City Hall to the Metro Education Directorate for onward distribution to the beneficiary schools said the support forms part of the government’s effort to provide quality education in the metropolis and the country at large.

She reiterated the government’s commitment to bridging the infrastructure deficit whilst providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning in the metropolis to enhance quality education and promote effective learning.

She assured that the Assembly would continue to create the necessary environment for schools within the district and appealed for the support of all stakeholders.

She appealed to the education directorate and head teachers of the beneficiary schools to take good care of the furniture so they could last longer. She advised the pupils to focus more on their studies to raise the level of education in the metropolis.

Director of Education at the AMA, Mr. Stephen Abamfo, expressed appreciation to the Mayor of Accra for the presentation and pledged commitment to ensure a strict maintenance culture.

