Mayor of Accra pays working visit to Ga Mashie: admonishes residents to stop dumping refuse in drains

Hon Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey interacting woth some residents

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

Mayor of Accra, Hon Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey on Monday paid a working visit to Gamashie a suburb of Accra to interact with residents on the sanitation situation in the community ahead of this year's Homowo celebrations.

The Mayor who was accompanied by officials from the Assembly and some Assembly Members used the occasion to sensitize the residents on the need to keep their surroundings and drains clean at all times to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases as well as flooding.



She stressed that #BorlaInDrainsMustStopNow and called on women in the community to play a pivotal role in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in their communities.



"When you see somebody throwing refuse into drains or any open space, it is your responsibility to call the person to order and report to the Assembly for action. This is our beloved country. This is our motherland...," she said.



Mayor Sackey who also interacted with some Ga traditional priests in the area solicited their support to help combat the issue of sanitation in the vicinity.

She also urged indigenes of Accra to uphold and respect their traditions, especially during the ban on drumming and noise-making as part of traditions to be observed ahead of the Homowo festival.



At the Accra Central Business District (CBD), Hon Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey inspected an ongoing decongestion exercise and revealed that the AMA as part of efforts to decongest the city was wooing investors to aid in expanding the markets.



