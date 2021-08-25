McDan Group secures exclusive license to operate KIA Executive Lounge

The Executive Lounge is the part KIA that hosts private jets

• The executive lounge of the Kotoka Airport has new managers

• McDan Group has secured the first license to run the facility meant to serve private jets



• The move is part of government’s efforts to revamp the aviation sector



Government has granted McDan Group the exclusive rights to operate and manage the Executive Lounge at the Kotoka International Airport.



According to Accra-based Asaase Radio, the logistics company are the first to obtain such a license to operate in Ghana.



With the license, McDan will be in charge of running the lounge specially reserved for private jets which is stationed at Terminal 1 (T1) of KIA.

The company will be offering business aircraft operators a secure and private alternative to the airport’s main terminal. It will further offer a range of services for private jet customers, aircraft and crew, the Asaase Radio report added.



The decision to award the operation of the facility is part of government's efforts to change the face of aviation in the country.



McDan Group described itself as "One of Africa’s leading business conglomerates with major presence in Shipping, Aviation, Logistics, Oil and Gas, Construction, Security, and Agribusiness."



