McDan donates car to Ga Adangbe Youth Association

Nii Ayaafio Tetteh I [L] receiving keys to the car

Source: GNA

Founder of the McDan Foundation, Daniel McKorley better known as McDan has donated a car to the Ga Adangbe Youth Association in Abokobi, a suburb of Accra.

The 2021 registered Nissan 4x4 pick up was handed over to the Youth Chief of Abokobi, Nii Ayaafio Tetteh I, on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. The car is to aid the work of the youth association in the region.



McDan who has been the backbone of the Ga Adangbe identified one of the limitations of the most Ga Dangbe Youth Association was the unavailability of a vehicle to assist them in their movements, hence, the need to donate a car.



Benard Korley who represented McDan in handing over the car noted that, “I was sent by McDan to donate this pick up to the Ga Adangbe Youth Association.”



“We all know the work they have been up to. They have been active in the development of the Ga state. So this is the little help McDan has to offer to them to ensure that their work runs smoothly,” he added.

The Oblantei Mantse [Youth Chief of Abokobi], Nii Ayaafio Tetteh I in receiving the car expressed his heartfelt gratitude to McDan for honouring his promise and prayed for more blessings on the life of McDan.



He said, “I have had a good relationship with McDan he has been very supportive. In one of our recent conversations, he enquired if we had a car which helps us in our work and we said no.”



“He promised to help us get one and today, we are very grateful that he has come to our aid. He has done a lot for the Ga’s and we will continue to support and pray for blessings and long life for him,” Nii Ayaafio Tetteh I stated.