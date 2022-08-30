McDan gives hints of political ambitions

Dr. Daniel McKorley is the CEO of the McDan Group

The Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group, Dr. Daniel McKorley, popularly known as MacDan, has given a hint on what his presidential ambitions are.

Speaking on TV3’s Business Focus, the Ghanaian multi-millionaire explained that while this is not something that is immediately in his plans, it could happen in the future.



He however indicated that at the moment, all he is focused on is building his businesses.



“For now, business is business. I believe that one day; for now, I’ve never – politics has never crossed my mind,” he said.



Dr. Daniel McKorley further explained that he has good friends from both sides of the political divide and if it was because of that he should be getting offers, his aircraft business should not have suffered so much at the hands of the current government.

“Gabby is my friend, Bediatuo is my friend, Ibrahim Mahama is my friend; they’re all my friends. If favoritism has to do with anything, will my terminal be closed for seven months? You tell me,” he added.



