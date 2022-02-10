McDan private jet terminal brouhaha: Select committee satisfied

McDan

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Transport has expressed satisfaction at the aviation subsidiary of the McDan Group of Companies, McDan Aviation’s private jet terminal at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

This was revealed by Deputy Minister for Transport, Hon. Hassan Tampuli when the Committee visited the McDan Aviation’s private jet terminal on Monday.



According to him, the Company has submitted an application to regularize the signages and that the Committee from what it had seen so far regarding the installations and physical structure, is satisfied.



He indicated that the Agencies under the Ministry of Transport, Civil Aviation and the Airport company have so far expressed satisfaction and so is the Committee.



It has also been gathered that the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has also given its final clearance to the McDan Group of Companies to operate its Private Jet Terminal at the Kotoka International Airport.



The private jet terminal, located at Terminal One of KIA is expected to deepen the country’s quest as the gateway to the subregion for business and investment purposes.

The immediate past Managing Director of GACL, Mr. Yaw Kwakwa in an interview with the media when he took the Committee members round the facility said, the tussle between GACL and McDan Group could have been avoided if the latter had met the GACL to discuss matters of concerns as far as the operations of the terminal are concerned.



He however indicated that, the Committee is now satisfied and hence the Company can operate.



Yaw Kwakwa Sacked



Meanwhile, Deputy transport minister, Hon. Hassan Tampuli has confirmed that the MD for Ghana Airport Company Yaw Kwakwa has been sacked amidst a tussle with McDan.



A dismissal letter for Mr. Kwakwa signed by Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah addressed to the Board Chairman for the GACL has been in circulation.

This comes on the back of a tussle between the MD and McDan over security and safety breaches at his private jet terminal.



The minister has however reportedly denied authoring such a letter.



But speaking to the media in Parliament his Deputy Hassan Tampuli confirmed the sacking of Kwakwa arguing the president reserves the right to hire and fire.