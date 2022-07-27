McDan takes Youth Connect Train on entrepreneurship to KNUST

McDan

Source: Prosper Agbenyega, Contributor

McDan Group of Companies is taking its Youth Connect Train to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) after a successful challenge at the Ho Polytechnic, and the University of Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale.

Following the successful organisation of the third edition of the McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge in Tamale-UDS, CEO of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, who is poised to see the economy transformed through an entrepreneurial revolution, has oiled the Youth Connect train, this time, heading to Kumasi.



The Young entrepreneurship will be held on August 11, 2022, at KNUST.



The McDan Youth Connect is borne out of his commitment to mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs as he believes in a shared, common destiny of the nation.

The McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge gives young entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their idea for the ultimate prize of US$100,000 in funds and mentorship.



It also seeks to uncover and incubate the best new Ghanaian entrepreneurs and businesses giving them the opportunity to expand and take advantage of markets such as AfCFTA.



Meanwhile, students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are braced fully for the challenge with majority of them commending McDan Group for bring the initiative to their school.