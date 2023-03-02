McDan to pay medical bills of Ghana’s tallest man

The McDan boss with the man believed to be the tallest in Ghana

Ghanaian business magnate and founder, chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley, has made known his intentions to pay the medical bills of Sulemana Abdul-Samed, the tallest man in Ghana.

Sulemana Abdul Samed, also known as Awuche, is the tallest man in Ghana. He was born in 1994 in the Northern Region of Ghana.



Samed was diagnosed with a rare endocrine disorder called acromegaly, which is caused by an excess of growth hormone in the body.



Aside from struggling with finances, he is also battling with his health.



Recently, Awuche and his family appealed to the public to assist him get medical support.



In a latest development, the McDan CEO said his wife and children encouraged him to pay the entire cost of Awuche’s medical treatment and to ensure that he was going to live a longer, healthier and a happier life when he invited the young man to his home.



He urged parents to step out with their children and offer a helping hand to the community as he always does with his children.





Below is a text by the CEO.



For me, being a parent is priceless. I understand that my kids are going to have certain privileges that I didn’t have, so, I need to teach them values like hard work and respect, and instill in them the desire to help and serve others.



More than anything I could hand to them, I want to teach them about benevolence and charity.



If I raise them to practice the importance of sharing what they have, something I believe will carry them through life, I’ll be a proud father.



This is why I was privileged to invite Sulemana Abdul-Samed [Awuche], the tallest man in Ghana, into my home to meet my family and see how we could help him with his chronic ulcer and excess growth hormone issues.

My wife and kids consistently whispered into my ears to pay the entire cost of Awuche’s medical treatment and to ensure that he was going to live a longer, healthier, and happier life. As I have always known, I’m lucky to have a big, supportive family that is compassionate towards other people. That truly warms my heart.



If you’re a parent, step out with your child and offer a helping hand to the community.



Because, trust me, one of the most satisfying and productive things you can pass on to them is the importance of sharing what they have with others.



