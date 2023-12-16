Measurement of NPP’s performance alone not enough to win in 2024 - NDC woman

NDC flag

Source: GNA

Fawzia Abagnamah Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) performance alone is not enough to conclude on victory for the NDC in 2024.

She said determination, focus, hard work and vigilance were what they required to wrestle power from the NPP which according to her, had failed to deliver on its promises to Ghanaians.



She said even though the task ahead of them may seem simple as they assumed Ghanaians knew the NPP government had failed, she reiterated that “The NPP’s failure alone is not enough for us to conclude on an NDC victory come December 7, 2024.”



Madam Yakubu said this at the inaugural ceremony of the Party’s Regional Women’s Wing Working Committees on the theme: “Effective mobilization of the women’s front” held at Zuarungu, in the Bolgatanga East District.



The 47-member Committees, made of various groups, were charged with the core mandate of assisting the Regional Women’s Organizer to coordinate the Constituency Women’s Organizers and move into every nook and cranny of the Region to canvass votes for the NDC to return to Power.



On the mode of selection of members to form the various Committees, Madam Yakubu said the Women’s wing took into careful consideration the herculean task ahead of them and settled on individuals who were ready to work with teams to produce proud election results.

“We must win the December 7, 2024 elections convincingly at the polls to rescue this country. As women, we remain an integral part of this exercise, knowing the influential role we can play once we are committed.



“The new face of politics in Africa is women, and this is a call to duty we must stand up to in Ghana,” the Women’s Organizer told members of the various committees.



According to Madam Yakubu, the current economic hardship in the country required a progressive regime headed by “A visionary leader, a nation builder with a track record in the person of Mr John Dramani Mahama to restore Ghana back to its past glory.”



Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw, the National Women’s Organizer of the Party, who inaugurated the Committees, urged Party supporters to put their differences aside and work together with a common unity of purpose towards election 2024.



“Those of you appointed; you are not going to Lord your positions over the Constituency Women’s Organizers. You are to support the Regional Women’s Organizer and her two Deputies,” she told the Committees.

Dr Bissiw said the only way Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Flag bearer of the Party could realize his dream of the ’ 24-hour economy’ was for the women front to work together for the NDC to regain power.



Joseph Yamin, the National Organizer of the NDC, entreated the women to move all out into public places, especially market centres with Party paraphernalia and propagate the message of the NDC.



He said the Party’s paraphernalia should not only be used at Party functions, “Move out with it, and when you pass, you will leave a discussion. Let us go into the market even when we don’t have anything to buy. The more people see the NDC, the more they like the Party.”



The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bolgatanga East Constituency, Madam Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, MP for Tempane Constituency and Madam Laadi Ayii Ayamba, MP for the Pusiga Constituency.



The rest were Mr Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Tamale South Constituency, Elikem Kotoko, Deputy National Organizer, and Mr Gbande Foyo Mustapha, a Deputy General Secretary among other National and Regional executives of the Party.