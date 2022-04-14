0
Measures in place to stabilize petroleum prices – Napo

Matthew Opoku Prempeh3245678 Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghana’s Minister of Energy Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has announced that the government through the Ministry has put in place measures to ensure petroleum product price stability.

According to him, other measures have been taken to prevent petroleum product scarcity.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh made this announcement at the weekly Ministry of Information (MoI) -Meet-The-Press Series in Accra on April 13, 2022.

The Energy Minister again revealed the government will locate power generation in the middle and northern sectors to improve grid stability.

On the issue of Ghanaian participation in the Petroleum Sector, Dr. Opoku Prempeh explained the Petroleum (Local Content and Local Participation) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021. (L.I. 2435) has been passed to include channel partnerships and strategic alliances in the Petroleum Upstream Sector.

“Draft Regulation for Ghanaian Content and Ghanaian Participation for the downstream sector under review. Legislative Instrument (LI 2354) on Local Content and Local Participation in the Electricity Supply Industry was also passed in 2017”, he added.

