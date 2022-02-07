Media General journalist beaten to pulp by police in Western Region

Journalist beaten to pulp by police

Connect FM’s morning show Producer Eric Nana Gyetuah has been manhandled by police in the Western Region.

He was accused by the officers of unlawfully taking photographs of them at the God Is Love Chop Bar in Sekondi-Takoradi last Thursday.



Nana Gyetuah had gone to the eatery for lunch but the confrontation saw him whisked away in a police vehicle.



He returned with a swollen face.



The issue has been reported and investigations have begun.

The incident comes weeks after Connect FM‘s morning show presenter, Emmanuel Paa Kwesi Simpson, was picked up by the police over a kidnapping story they claimed to be a hoax.



The matter is before the Takoradi High Court.



General Manager of Connect FM Ransford Osei Asare told Johnnie Hughes on TV3‘s New Day on Monday, February 7 that they are unfazed by the incidents and will continue to serve their listeners to continue to be Number One in the Region.



“We will continue to remain unshaken,” he stressed.