Media General to appeal Simpson decision

Paa Kwesi Simpson, a host of Connect FM’s morning show

Media General is to appeal a decision on its key presenter in the Western Region Paa Kwesi Simpson, a host of Connect FM’s morning show, Omanbapa a subsidiary of Media General Group.

Connect FM is the number one leading station in the region.



Lawyers for Media General are preparing to file a notice to appeal a decision by a circuit court in Takoradi on the matter involving Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson.



This was after he and another person were refused bail and remanded by the court in for two weeks in connection with an alleged kidnapping case at Mpohor which the police are describing as a “hoax”.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of publication of false news with the intent of causing fear and alarm to the public contrary to the Public Order Act, and false publication of news through an electronic device contrary to the Electronic Communications Act, 775 of 2008.



In his plea for bail, Counsel Ebo Donkor said Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson must be seen as one who was only doing his work as a journalist and as such should be treated as an interested person in the investigations and not an accused person.