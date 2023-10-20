Media blocked from filming at Kikibees CEO’s one-week funeral observation

The late Benett Adomah Agyekum, CEO of Kikibees

The family of the late Benett Adomah Agyekum, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noire Lounge and Kikibees has denied the media access and filming at the one-week observation.

According to information reaching GhanaWeb, journalists who were present at the premises for the late Kikibees CEO’s one-week observation were not given the opportunity to access the venue to cover the event.



The family of the late Kikibees CEO’s decision to restrain the media from accessing the premises, GhanaWeb gathers, stemmed from various reportage on the death of the late Benett Adomah Agyekum. GhanaWeb has learned that the family is unhappy about reports in the media surrounding the demise of the businessman.



Due to this situation, journalists are left with no choice but to remain outside the premises earmarked for the one-week observation.



GhanaWeb reporter covering the event attests to the fact that the Kikibees CEO’s family has denied the media access to the venue.

Background



Following the demise of the late Kikibees CEO, the police’s report that was presented in court said although Ben was in his lover’s house the night he died, claims that she stabbed or shot him are untrue.



The reports contained that Ben, prior to visiting his girlfriend took in some substances and became hyperactive, a situation which resulted in an altercation upon reaching her residence.



The reports further disclosed that their altercation got heated and the deceased started destroying properties in the house and this compelled the girlfriend to even manoeuvre her way out of the scene.

The police said Ben was later found on the floor with marks on his arms and blood oozing out of his nose, a development which seemed as though he slumped and fell.



A report published by Angel FM’s court correspondent monitored by GhanaWeb contained:



“According to the facts the police gathered, the lady did not harm the deceased. Per Police findings, he took in some substances and became very high. So, because he was in a hyperactive state, he tried to harm the lady when he got to the house. This caused him to smash a glass on the floor and the lady managed to escape from the room.



"They said he started destroying things in the room and it appears that he slumped and fell to the ground, hitting his head on the ground in the process. The only marks on his body were on his arms and his thumb. His nose was bleeding and it somehow proves that he slumped and fell on the tiles.”

Osebo the Zaraman, brother-in-law of the deceased suspects he was murdered. Osebo claimed that when Ben's body was discovered, it was noted that his wrist had been slashed, and his watch had been surreptitiously repositioned.



“Have you ever seen someone under the influence of drugs, take off his watch, slit his wrist, and wear it back on the exact spot his wrist was slit? Have you seen or heard such before? Have you heard a drunk man stab himself? This is my brother-in-law whom I have known for 20 good years. He is not a bad person; he is a man of peace but someone has killed him.



“Since nobody wants to help us with justice, we will come out with evidence that someone was behind this. I am very sad but I know that God is God so the truth will surely prevail. Whoever is concealing the truth, whoever has taken a bribe to conceal the truth, I summon you to God, to the river gods, ancestors. I summon him or her to all the spirits in this world,” he stated in a TikTok video.



Meanwhile, Kikibee's side chick is facing charges. The lawyer for the suspect was said to have dispelled claims that his client stabbed the deceased.

Meanwhile, the case was adjourned to October 27.



