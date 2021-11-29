Media commended for owning Volta Fair

Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa

Source: GNA

Dr. Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has commended the media for their immense support towards the success of the Fifth Volta Trade and Investment Fair.

“I am so grateful to the media for the good work that you have done. You have done well and we want to congratulate you and thank you and ask you to do more,” he said.



Dr. Letsa, at a dinner and awards night as part of activities of the Fair, said:



“Anytime I took visitors to the Fair, there were media men around to talk to them. So I want to express our sincerest gratitude to you.”



A citation presented to the Volta Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) reads: “The Fifth Volta Trade and Investment Fair has been hugely successful because of your enormous contributions.”



He said there was going to be an evaluation of the Fair after which immediate plans towards the 2022 Fair would begin.

Plans were underway to also organise the District Assemblies Fair, he said.



“These are all geared towards the local economic development, improving the economy of the region and industrialising the region as well as bringing money into the pockets of the people and creating jobs for the young ones.”



Dr. Letsa expressed gratitude to the private sector for the role in ensuring economic growth and being the only hope for the people when it came to job opportunities.



He commended the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Association of Ghana Industries, traditional rulers and the people of the region for their support.



Mr. Ludwig Hlordze, a former Presidential Staffer, said the Fair had been successful, which showed that there were a lot more to be produced and showcased.

He said: “Journalists that covered this programme did a good job, the marketing was super. All over the place, it is all about the Volta Region, let us continue to promote the region.”



Mr. Dela Gadzanku, the Volta, Eastern and Oti Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), said the event was to appreciate the sponsors and the media.



He said they were looking forward to signing a 10-year agreement with the sponsors.



Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, the Head of Marketing and Communication, Stanbic Bank Ghana, presented GHC20,000 to the organisers on behalf of the Banks CEO in fulfillment of a pledge he made.