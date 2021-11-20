Media ignorant of human rights issues – Akoto Ampaw

Akoto Ampaw

A Private Legal Practitioner, Akoto Ampaw has called on the media to better educate themselves on human rights issues before delving into matters that come with them.

He said the media is an important institution for dissemination of information which also helps shape public opinions therefore by understanding the history of human rights and the law they will be in a better position to educate the public on issues pertaining to human rights.



Mr Akoto Ampaw said the issue in the public domain makes it clear that the media is ignorant of human rights and its implications.



Mr. Akoto Ampaw said this on the sidelines at a workshop for Civil Society Organizations under the UN Universal Periodic Review in Accra.

Mr. Akoto Ampaw said “the notion of upholding the Ghanaian culture is not in doubt, but there are some important values that are negative and does not help society”.



He advised that human rights be inculcated into the School curricula.