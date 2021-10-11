Media must collaborate with Police in the fight against criminal activities - DCOP Antwi Tabi

Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi

The Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi, has appealed to the media to collaborate with the police service in the fight against criminal activities in the region.

He explained that, as partners, the media can bring to the attention of the police certain issues that would come to their attention for effective action to be taken.



DCOP Tabi made the appeal in an interaction with journalists at the Central Regional Police Headquarters in Cape Coast.



The meeting was to enable the Regional Police Commander to share his vision for the region and to solicit for the support of all in promoting safety and protection of all.



DCOP Tabi further noted that the public normally relies on the media in reporting criminal activities for redress and said, some of such cases should rather be reported to the police for action to be taken on them.



The police, he said, were determined to give protection to members of the community who would provide information that would lead to the arrest of perpetrators of crime.

He explained that the police service was determined to ensure security for people as well as their property.



He underscored the important role of the media in the development of the country.



According to the Regional Commander, the media had been excelling in its activities, explaining that, 80 to 90 percent of information by the media had been seen to be credible.



DCOP Tabi further expressed his commitment to run an open-door policy with media personnel in the region.



He noted that without the media, it would be difficult for the police to get credible

One of his visions, he said, was to help in reducing road accidents in the region, noting that, the rate of road accidents was very bad and had to be addressed.



He stated that the level of speeding especially in the Accra-Cape Coast-Takoradi highway among commercial vehicles was very frustrating, saying, commercial vehicles are not racing cars”.



DCOP Tabi noted that the Cape Coast to Winneba stretch of the road had too many curves and wondered why drivers speed on such a road.



He stated that the Regional Police Command would work with relevant agencies to formulate policies that would help in reducing the level of road accidents in the region.



The Regional Commander expressed concern about the number of chieftaincy disputes in the region which he said, was affecting the development of such areas.

In the efforts to promote police visibility, he said, the police command had introduced foot patrol in Cape Coast and other areas.



He gave an assurance that the foot patrol is implemented in all divisional and district areas across the region.



Touching on promoting professionalism among police personnel, DCOP Tabi indicated that, the police administration would prosecute any person who acts contrary to police regulations.



“We are not going to tolerate miscreants within the Police Service,” he said.