Media must propagate positive initiatives on mental health – Dr Ofori Boadu

Dr Ofori Boadu, a Representative from the Ghana Health Services (GHS), has urged media practitioners to set the agenda for discussions on mental health issues and the responsibility of communities to protect patients from discrimination and abuses.

Dr Boadu made the call in a speech delivered on the World Mental Health Day celebrated in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.



He called on the Regional Minister and the Coordinating Council to consciously factor mental health into their planning activities, as it would bring the health concerns of patients closer to the community for redress.



He said mental health as a universal human right for all, meant access to quality education for the population.

Dr Boadu said the inclusion of mental health into the educational curriculum and system like the Public Health Care, had the potential to reduce stigma and discrimination, to ensure better outcomes.



He stated that irrespective of where people may find themselves, they should contribute to making mental health a universal human right.



He expressed appreciation and relentless efforts to help the Service to develop systems to improve mental care in the country.