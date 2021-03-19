Media reports inaccurate - Finance ministry clarifies GHC19 billion coronavirus expenditure

Reports had said that the government says it spent GHs1.7 billion on coronavirus

The Ministry of Finance has clarified reports in the media that indicated that instead of GHs1.7 billion, the government claims that it spent GHs19 billion.

According to the rejoinder, the Ministry stated that the said GHs1.7 billion was only the figure for two item in the entire COVID-19 related expenditures, stating the the information is inaccurate.



"The Ministry hereby informs the general public that these publications are incorrect. The GH¢1.7 billion reflects expenditures on only two items under the Covid-19 related expenditures, namely, Covid-19 Alleviation Programme 1 (CAP1) and Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan 1.



"Other Covid-19 expenditures were COVID-19 Alleviation Programme 2 (CAP2), COVID-19 Preparedness Plan 2, Provision of Health Infrastructure, Seed Fund for Capitalisation of Development Bank, among others," it said.



Also, the statement stated that it is incorrect that some media reports say that the government has announced that the COVID-19 levy will be used to pay for the expenses incurred from the free water and electricity from government.

"The Ministry also notes media reports suggesting that Government has announced that the Covid-19 levy is to be utilised in paying for free water and electricity of 2020. Again this is incorrect. The Minister of Information’s comment to the effect that covid-19 expenses include water and electricity ought not to be misconstrued to mean the new taxes of 2021 are a direct charge for those services," it stated.



Read the full statement below:



