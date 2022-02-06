Media stakeholders urged to ensure safety of journalists 

Dr Eliasu Mumuni

Source: GNA

Media stakeholders have been urged to collaborate with the government to guarantee the safety of journalists in the country.

Dr Eliasu Mumuni, Head of Department of Communication, Innovation and Technology, Faculty of Communication and Cultural Studies of the University for Development Studies, who made the call, emphasised that it was the duty of the stakeholders to create free and enabling environment to protect journalists from attacks, violence and physical threats.



Dr Mumuni made the call in Tamale during interfaith dialogue response group under a project called GH010 funded by USAID and organised by Northern Regional Peace Council.



According to him, journalists mostly faced other threats such as censorship, political and economic pressure, intimidation, job insecurity and attacks on the protection of their sources.

He indicated that journalists and their editors needed appropriate training, equipment, and resources such as insurance, access to psycho-social support services and timely, accessible information to enhance their work.



He called on the public to be advocates of journalists and support them to exercise their right to work.