Medicinal marijuana effective painkiller for chronic pain - Biochemist

Abuse of marijuana has psychological effects -Doctor

Source: GNA

Dr George Cobla, Biochemist at the Food and Drugs Authorities (FDA), says medicinal marijuana is an effective substitute painkiller for chronic pain.

He said the Cannabidiol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) found in medicinal marijuana interacted with pain receptors in the brain to produce a pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory effect, which aids in the relief of chronic pains.



Dr Cobla, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, explained that the maximum dosage for medicinal marijuana is 0.3 per cent of THC, which would not get you high but provide relief for chronic pains.



He said people with epilepsy, who took CBD solutions, had fewer seizures than usual and cancer patients who experienced chemotherapy side effects like vomiting and nausea.



Dr Cobla said although marijuana had a lot of health benefits, its abuse had health risks such as mental health issues, cannabis use disorder, testicular and lung cancer.



He said, "If you happen to live in a country where cannabis use is legal, you and your medical officer should carefully consider the various reported benefits and risks and how they relate to your illness and health history before using the substance."

Dr Cobla urged the public to consult with their doctor before beginning any new medication.



Mr Darlington Ighodalo, a businessman, expressed concern about the abuse of marijuana.



"I am not against the use of marijuana, but the addiction to it causes harm to the health and changes psychological behaviours of people who abuse it."



He said, "while many people enjoy smoking cannabis recreationally, it is clear that more and better research is needed to understand its health effects fully."