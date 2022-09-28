'Medicine isn’t studied online' - GMA backs decision on Ukraine-trained medics

Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Titus Beyuo

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has backed the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana on its decision not to accept recognize degree certificates issued by Medical and Dental Schools from Ukraine who studied online.

This justification comes after the Ghana Medical and Dental Council issued a statement announcing its decision not to accept Ukraine-trained doctors who studied online as a result of the Russia-Ukrainian War.



According to the Medical and Dental Council, studying medicine on online platforms fall short of the required medical training process.



Justifying the decision of the Medical and Dental Council in an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, the Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Titus Beyuo said association supports the Medical and Dental council on its decision not to compromise the standards of the medical profession.

According to Dr. Titus Beyuo, no country in the world will permit an online-trained doctor to handle the lives of humans.



Doctors have a public obligation to protect the collective health, safety and well-being of Ghanaians and that they will not relent on it.



“There are some countries that do not allow the doctors they train to practice in the countries in which they trained and that raises suspicions. Why will you train a person to become a medical doctor and not trust the person to be able to take care of your own nationals? It means you did not train the person well. We support the Medical and Dental Council’s release because around the world, no one studies medicine online. Medicine is about apprenticeship and practical work and not an online course,” he added.