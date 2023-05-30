Medley Ghana Choir & Brave Connect project pad a girl

The primary objective of the project is to promote menstrual hygiene

Source: Medley Ghana

On May 26, 2023, Medley Ghana Choir, in collaboration with Brave Connect, launched a commendable initiative to provide sanitary pads to the students of Apedwa SDA School in Ghana.

The primary objective of this project was to promote menstrual hygiene and address the challenges faced by young girls in accessing sanitary products. Notably, the sanitary pads provided are intended to last for a period of one year, ensuring sustained support for the students.



Project Details



The collaborative effort between Medley Ghana Choir, a non-profit organization committed to undertaking humanitarian projects aimed at improving healthcare, the general well-being and living standards of the people of Ghana, together with Brave Connect, an advocacy group for women's health and empowerment, aimed to create a lasting impact and bring about positive change. The project encompassed multiple components to ensure a comprehensive approach to menstrual hygiene promotion and support.



Promoting Menstrual Hygiene



Medley Ghana Choir and Brave Connect organized an interactive session with the students of Apedwa SDA School, focusing on educating them about menstrual hygiene and addressing any misconceptions or stigmas associated with menstruation. The session included informative presentations, open discussions, and Q&A sessions to empower the students with accurate knowledge about menstrual health, personal hygiene practices, and the proper use of sanitary pads.



Sanitary Pad Distribution

To provide sustained support to the students, Medley Ghana Choir and Brave Connect arranged for a substantial supply of sanitary pads to be distributed. With the help of generous donors and corporate sponsors, an adequate quantity of high-quality sanitary pads was procured to meet the needs of the students for a period of one year. The distribution process was carried out in a sensitive and confidential manner, respecting the privacy of each student.



Projected Impact and Benefits



The collaboration between Medley Ghana and Brave Connect, along with the provision of sanitary pads for a year aims at providing numerous positive impacts and benefits:



1. Improved Menstrual Health: The educational session facilitated by the project equipped the students with essential knowledge about menstrual health and hygiene, which aims at fostering better practices and dispelling myths or misconceptions.



2. Enhanced Dignity and Comfort: By providing sanitary pads for an extended period, the initiative aims at ensuring that the students could manage their menstrual cycles with dignity, comfort, and a reduced risk of infections or discomfort.



3. Academic Empowerment: Eliminating the worry and potential disruptions caused by inadequate menstrual hygiene management, the project aims to enhance the student’s academic engagement, empowering them to focus on their studies and reach their full potential.

4. Reduced Absenteeism: By addressing the menstrual hygiene needs of the students, the project aims to reduce absenteeism during menstruation, contributing to improved school attendance and educational outcomes.



5. Community Awareness: The project not only benefited the students directly but also generated awareness within the community, sparking conversations about menstrual hygiene, breaking down taboos, and fostering an environment of inclusivity and support now and in the future.



The collaboration between Medley Ghana Choir and Brave Connect on May 26, 2023, to provide sanitary pads for a year to the students of Apedwa SDA School has been a remarkable initiative.



By promoting menstrual hygiene and ensuring sustained support, the project will positively impact the lives of young girls, enabling them to manage their menstrual health effectively throughout the academic year.



The joint efforts of Medley Ghana and Brave Connect exemplify the commitment to gender equality, health, and well-being, making a tangible difference in the lives of the students and the broader community.