Meet Dr. Morgan Gilbert Charles, the Ghanaian who earned gold from a Russian medical school

Dr. Morgan Charles won gold in Russia

Before travelling to Russia to pursue his dream of medicine, Dr. Morgan Gilbert Charles attended school at the Ghana Armed Forces Senior High in Kumasi.

Today, his name has gone down into the annals of history as one of the gold medal recipients from the leading medical school in Russia, I. M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University.



Dr. Morgan Charles was given the highest achievement in Russia this year due to his excellent performance in his years of study in the school, an adomonline.com report has stated.



Through his academic excellence, the 27-year-old has also become the only Ghanaian to win a prestigious gold award in Russia in 2022.



From here, Dr. Morgan Gilbert Charles is making his way to the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health, where he has gained admission to further his education.

Below are some photos of him during his graduation:












