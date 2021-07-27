Meet Dr. Prince Koranteng Ampaw, first medical doctor at Akyemensa District

MP Oppong-Nkrumah with Dr. Prince Koranteng Ampaw (right)

The Member of Parliament for the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has shared a story of how he was able to get a medical doctor into his constituency in his quest to improve health care delivery.

In a Facebook post, the MP introduced Dr. Prince Koranteng Ampaw, the first medical doctor who agreed to provide health care services in the Akyemensa District of the Eastern Region.



According to the MP, “In 2016 when I was running for the first time as Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, I promised to invest heavily in health care, by providing leadership to attract our first medical doctor, refurbishing existing health centers and investing in health facilities.”



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah continued that, “Three years ago, Dr. Koranteng accepted to move into the district as our first medical doctor. DCE Paul Asamoah and I worked together to construct for him an official residence and to provide for him an official vehicle.”



On Friday 23rd July, 2021 we took the investment in health care infrastructure a notch higher by providing the first medical theatre in Ofoase Ayirebi constituency situated at the Brenase Health center.



Henceforth, my constituents will not have to travel to neigbouring cities for surgical services. This is a big step towards improving health care delivery in Ofoase Ayirebi.



In addition to this, we continue to invest in healthcare in the following ways:

Supply of medical equipment and assorted drugs to 8 health centers in the district



Renovation of Ayirebi health center.



Renovation of Akokoaso Health facility.



Renovation of Brenase Health Centre.



Ongoing renovation of Gyaha Health Centre.

Construction CHPS compound at Boso Villa.



Construction of CHPS compound at Otwereso



Supply of hospital beds to 15 health facilities in the constituency.



Ongoing construction of CHPS compound at Odumase.



Ongoing construction of CHPS compound at Subinso.

Ongoing construction of nurses’ quarters at Kofi Nimo



Ongoing Construction of nurse’s quarters at Chia.



Construction of District Director’s bungalow



District first Ambulance



We will continue to do more for Ofoase Ayirebi. God help us.