Meet Drs. Emefa and Emenyo, the twins from Achimota who just graduated medical school

Young women keep achieving great things

The Achimota School has celebrated two of its own



From the day they were born until now, it has seemed like these two, and like many identical twins, would continue to stick together, doing nearly the same things for the entirety of their lives.



Dr. Emefa and Dr. Emenyo Apaloo, from Achimota School, have today graduated from the University of Ghana Medical School.



Many people, from across many respects, have joined in celebrating this feat achieved by the young women, marking the milestone.

In a tweet by the Achimota School, it shared in their achievement while wishing them well.



“#AchimotaExcellence We are proud to share the accomplishments of Dr (s) Emefa and Emenyo Apaloo, SOA House, Science 1, OAA 2012. Congratulations on your completion of medical school Ayekoo #SheIsSTEM #girlpower @nyonyo_apaloo @fafaapaloo,” the tweet said.





