Meet Fatimah Dadzie, the storyteller highlighting stories about marginalized people

Fatimah Dadzie's new film is titled, 'Fati's Choice' and focuses on marginalized immigrants

After she produced her initial work for television, it gave her a lot of experiences, enough to make her a compelling storyteller.

She then decided to specialize and her lot fell on telling the stories of people who are marginalized.



That is how Fatimah Mustapha Dadzie has chosen to utilize her skills, her time and her trade as a filmmaker.



“For over a decade, I have used my expertise and skills in film production to help capture



and tell compelling stories of ordinary people,” she said.



Being a product of the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) of Ghana and the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom, Fatima purposely went into film production and has since focused on telling stories the documentaries way.

She has also previously directed success stories on the reproductive health of adolescent girls and a UNESCO partnership for Girl’s and Women’s Education.



Fati’s Choice, the film



‘Fati’s Choice’ is the title of her new film, and is a co-production between 1082 Films, a local Ghanaian film production company, and Generation Africa.



The 45-minutes documentary film tells the story of Fati, a lady who, having been unhappy with the prospects of being an irregular migrant in Italy, decides to return to her home country Ghana.



On her return, she is met with criticisms by family and friends as she faces the challenge to win back her children; her primary concern for returning to Ghana.

“Growing up, I saw a lot of people in my community travel abroad and never make it back for the fear of being called a failure. Those who made it home had to do the extreme to impress family members and friends. Why should that be?” Fati, the filmmaker, says of her film.



She continued that, “So, when I met Fati, one of the very few people who, after going through challenges of getting into Europe is able to independently make the decision to return home voluntarily, I was in awe. I took inspiration from her bold decision as a female to come back home regardless of societal pressure and difficulties in building a better life for herself and her children.”



This story, in a personal way, also explores the issue of stigma associated with returned migrants, especially females, and how they struggle to rebuild their lives.



It will also inspire debate on how society contributes to irregular migration by having a poor judgment of returnees.



‘Fati’s Choice’ will have its world premiere at DOK Leipzig Film Festival from October 24 to 30, 2021.

The film has also already been nominated for "Film Prize Leipziger Ring" for being an outstanding documentary film about human rights, democracy, or civic engagement, granted by Stiftung Friedliche Revolution.



Fati’s Choice will have its UK premiere at the Afrika Eye Film Festival in Bristol and will also be screened at the Global International Migration Film Festival West and central Africa.







