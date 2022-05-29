Meet Ghana’s first female Navy Commanding Officer

Priscilla made history with her feat as not many women are in the naval field worldwide

The Ghana Navy has appointed Lieutenant Commander Priscilla Ami Dogbeda Dzokoto as the first commanding officer of a Ghana Navy Ship.

She is the second of the first two females in the history of the Ghana Armed Forces to be enlisted into the Executive Branch of the Ghana Navy on Commissioning.



The feat which was announced by the Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces indicated that she is in charge of activities on one of its River Class Ships, Ghana Navy Ship (GNS) ANKOBRA.



The University of Ghana also shared the post, celebrating their product and wishing her well.



All about Priscilla Ami Dzoto



Born on Saturday, March 8, 1986, in Takoradi, Priscilla Ami Dzokoto had her Basic and Junior School Education at the Pentecost Preparatory and JSS in Takoradi.



She continued with her Secondary School education at the Holy Child School, Cape Coast in the Central Region and completed in 2004.

Priscilla gained admission to the University of Ghana where she read Mathematical Science and graduated in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Statistics and Computer Science.



She was enlisted into the Executive Branch of the Ghana Navy on 14 September 2012 as part of Ghana Military Academy Regular Career Course Intake 52.



She has had various courses and training both locally and internationally to prepare her for her Naval career.



She had her initial training at the Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth in the United Kingdom in 2013.



She later underwent Sub Lieutenants Technical Course in Ghana in 2016.



After this, she attended the Navigation Direction School in Kochi, India from July 2021 to February 2022 where she graduated as a Navigation Specialist.

Lieutenant Commander Priscilla Ami Dogbeda Dzokoto, an Alumna of @univofgh has become the first female Commanding Officer of a @Ghana_Navy ship in the history of the @GhArmedForces.#IntegriProcedamus@univers1057fm_



Pic. Credit: @GhArmedForces pic.twitter.com/YAeDKIWl6f — University of Ghana (@UnivofGh) May 28, 2022