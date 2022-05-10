Meet Ghana’s first female cardiothoracic surgeon, Penelope Adinku

Penelope Adinku, Ghana’s first female cardiothoracic surgeon

Women must work hard to be visible, Penelope Adinku

Penelope Adinku reveals why she joined National Cardiothoracic Centre



Ghana’s first female cardiothoracic surgeon calls on women to join her field



Dr Penelope Baabe Tettey Adinku is the first Ghanaian female cardiothoracic surgeon after she joined the field for her love for children.



Aside from her love for children, Dr Penelope Baabe Tettey Adinku decided to go into the field because of the investment Dr Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, a Ghanaian physician and cardiothoracic surgeon, who established the National Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in the early 1990s.



The aim of the establishment is to help patients dealing with heart conditions.

Speaking in an interview, Dr Adinku said her quest to find out more about the centre led her to pursue a career in that field.



She said even though the bias is there, women have to work harder to be visible.



“It is a male-dominated field and males are generally accepted to be the surgeons. For us as females, I think we have had to work harder to prove ourselves. The bias is there, and we have to work harder to make ourselves more visible,” AssaseRadio.com quoted Dr Adinku.



“Sometimes when I’m walking with my husband, who is not a doctor, but I have a stethoscope around my neck, he’s referred to as the doctor and I’m just ignored. So the bias is out there.



“I’m hoping [that] with this barrier out of the way, more females will enter this space, and it will actually be a norm,” Dr Adinku said.