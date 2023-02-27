Meet Ghana’s first full professor of pure mathematics – Prof. Kwara Nantomah

Prof Kwara Nantomah is a specialist in Mathematical Analysis

A senior lecturer at the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Science, Prof Kwara Nantomah has become the first Ghanaian to attain full professorship in Pure Mathematics.

The new feat chalked by the academic also makes him the youngest Ghanaian to attain full professorship in Mathematics.



Reacting to his promotion in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, he expressed gratitude to his pacesetters while dedicating his achievement to all the people who have ever taught him.



“Glory be to God! I have been promoted to the rank of Full Professor of Mathematics. I am told that, this makes me the First Full Professor of Pure Mathematics in Ghana, and the Youngest Full Professor of Mathematics in Ghana.



"Sir Isaac Newton once said ‘If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants’. I want to thank all the giants whose shoulders I stood to obtain this feat.



"It would not have been possible without you. May God richly bless you all. I dedicate this achievement to all my teachers (from Primary up to the University). Shalom!,” he wrote.

Read Prof. Kwara Nantomah’s profile below:



Prof. Kwara Nantomah holds BSc (Mathematics) and MPhil (Mathematics) degrees from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and PhD (Mathematics) degree from University for Development Studies.



He was prior to his recent promotion, an Associate Professor of Mathematics and the Dean of Faculty of Mathematical Sciences at CKTUTAS.



His area of specialization is Mathematical Analysis with particular focus on Mathematical Inequalities and their Applications, Special Functions, Convex Functions, Monotonic Functions, and Classical Analysis.



He has over eighty (80) research publications in international journals of good reputation.

He is also an Editorial Board Member and a Reviewer for several Mathematics Journals.



He has also served as an internal and external examiner to a number of MPhil and PhD theses. Also, he is a supervisor for BSc, PGD, MPhil and PhD candidates.



Furthermore, he is a member of: Ghana Mathematics Society, Ghana Science Association, Nigerian Mathematical Society, London Mathematical Society, American Mathematical Society, Edinburgh Mathematical Society, European Mathematical Society, and Korean Mathematical Society.







GA/SARA