Meet Ishmael Ackah, the new PURC executive secretary

Dr Ishmael Ackah

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr Ishmael Ackah as the acting executive secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

His appointment takes effect 28 January 2022, pending “receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Commission, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” the appointment letter signed by the secretary to the president Nana Bediatuo Asante said.



Profile of Ishmael Ackah Ph.D



Ackah is an energy economist with more than 10 years of experience that spans public service, civil society, private sector, and academia. He is the regulatory and electricity market expert of the USAID West Africa Energy Programme, Ghana.



He is a fellow of the Institute for Economic Affairs Ghana.



He worked as the head of policy unit at the Africa Centre for Energy Policy. Ackah served as the technical advisor on energy and petroleum policies to Ghana’s minister for planning for two years. He was the first coordinator of the Local Content Secretariat at the Ghana Energy Commission.



He has provided research consultancies for the United Nations University, the African Development Bank, IHS Markit, GOGIG/OPM, Ghana’s National Accreditation Board, the Natural Resource Governance Institute, SNV Ghana among others.

He has published about 40 peer-reviewed papers in high impact journals such as the Energy Research and Social Science Journal, Journal of Contemporary African Studies, Energy Efficiency Journal, Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, the Extractive and Society Journal, etc. Ishmael holds a Ph.D in Energy Economics and Policy from the University of Portsmouth, UK and Msc Energy Economics and Policy, University of Surrey, UK. He had his undergraduate studies at the University of Professional Studies, Accra Ghana.



About PURC



The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) was established in October 1997 under the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission Act, 1997 (Act 538) as a multi-sector regulator to regulate the provision of electricity and water utility services. The establishment of the Commission was part of the Government of Ghana’s utility sector reform process.



By virtue of the Energy Commission Act, 1997 (Act 541) PURC also regulates the transportation of natural gas services.



Under Section 4 of Act 538, PURC is an independent body and is not subject to the control of any authority in the performance of its functions. The Commission however submits annual operational and financial reports to Parliament. The Office of the President also exercises some administrative oversight for the Commission.



PURC is made up of nine commissioners including a chairman, an executive secretary, an institutional representative each for labour, industry and domestic consumers, as well as 4 experts in various aspects of the Commission’s work. Commissioners are appointed by the President in consultation with the Council of State for five-year terms, which are renewable. The Commission is supported by a Secretariat headed by the Executive Secretary.