Meet Martin Amidu’s elder brother, Professor Emeritus Assibi Apatewon Amidu

Professor Emeritus Assibi Apatewon Amidu

Did you know that the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has an elder brother who is equally an intellectual and has chalked many feats in academia?

Well, his name is Professor Emeritus Assibi Apatewon Amidu.



Though he is not in the limelight despite flourishing in his career, he had his basic and tertiary education in Ghana.



In 1973, he got a Bachelor of Arts in French and Swahili at the premier tertiary institution in the country, University of Ghana.



He was later enrolled into the SOAS University of London where he did his Masters in African language (Swahili language and literature) in the year 1976.



After graduating, he obtained a PhD in Swahili in 1980.



From 1980 to 2018, Professor Emeritus Amidu worked as a lecturer of Kiswahili/Swahili at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology’s Department of Language and Literature.

He is currently into only research work.



About Martin Amidu



Martin Amidu was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lead the fight against corruption in Ghana, Nearly three years after he was sworn into office, he resigned.



He resigned from his position as the Special Prosecutor in November 2020.



According to him, his work was interfered politically hence, did not allow him to operate independently.