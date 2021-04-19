Meet Mr Bright Appiah, the Executive Director of Child Rights International who reported Akuapem Poloo to CID

Mr Bright Appiah [L] seated with blogger ZionFelix

Zionfelix.net has chanced upon Mr. Bright Appiah, the Executive Director of Child Rights International, the Non-Governmental Organization at the heart of the Akuapem Poloo case.

Mr. Bright Appiah is reported to have called Akuapem Poloo to order and reported the photo she posted of herself and son on social media.



Following the report, Akuapem Poloo was invited to the Criminal Investigations Department and was subsequently arraigned before court.



Earlier reports had it that Akuapem Poloo was asked to apologize to the general public for posting a photo of herself in a birthday suit and saw her son also wearing just a pair of pants.



According to Poloo, the photo was an artistic impression of the time she was in labour and giving birth to her son some years ago.

Her explanation did not sit well with the CRI who went a step further to claim that Akuapem Poloo was infringing upon the rights of her son.



Authorities at the CRI and social welfare asked the actress to publicly apologise but reports have it that the manager of Akuapem Poloo was rude.



Zionfelix is set to hear the part of Mr. Bright Appiah in the whole issue in a yet to be aired interview with Zionfelix