Meet Naziha Amin Gombila, the 1st First-Class Law Graduating Student of UPSA

Her name will go down in history as the first-ever law student from the University of Professional Studies to have graduated with first-class honours.

This history is even more beautiful considering she did not only make a name for herself but has also inked her name in that regard as the first female to have clocked this feat.



Hailing from Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana, Nahiza Amin Gombilla graduated with a recorded CGPA of 3.72.



She was the valedictorian of her year group – Bachelor of Laws, Class of 2022.



In a brief interview with her school, Nahiza indicated that it was her biggest goal to go all out to attain this feat after she found out no one had yet achieved that when she was in level 200.



Despite admitting how challenging it was at times, she noted that her resilience led her to the realization of her dreams.

“There were times it got tough. I thought I would resit certain courses, but giving up never crossed my mind. I had started it, so I had to complete it. I had to make my parents proud,” she said in a chat with the UPSA Law School.



Nahiza loves to learn new languages and is passionate about youth leadership.



She is interested in working in organisations that are working towards bridging Africa’s development gap.



TWI NEWS



WA/BOG