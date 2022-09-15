Meet Nkrabeah Effah Dartey’s son who is also a lawyer for Aisha Huang

Lawyer Divine Effah Dartey

It’s a ‘father-son’ situation with regards to lawyers in charge of the galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang’s case.

In court on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Nkrabeah who is the lead counsel introduced Divine Effah Dartey as one of his assists in the case involving Aisha Huang and 3 others and the name rang a bell immediately.



Upon further interrogation, it was confirmed that Divine Effah Dartey Junior is one of Mr Effah Dartey sons.



With a blue shirt, and well suited, the son solidly backed his father who vehemently argued out his case for the lady who has become arguably the most topical in recent times; Aisha Huang.



Aside from Divine being a lawyer, Mr Effah Dartey also has a son called David Effah Dartey who is a medical doctor.



Effah Dartey is Aisha Huang’s Lawyer:

New Patriotic Party stalwart, Captain (Rtd) Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, showed up at the Accra Circuit Court 9 to represent Aisha Huang and 3 other Chinese nationals facing trial for illegal mining activities.



The suspects, during their last appearance on September 5, 2022, had no legal representation. In addition to the absence of an interpreter to facilitate the proceedings, the court remanded the suspects into custody to reappear on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



On Wednesday, when the case was called, lawyer Effah-Dartey, who in the last few years has been engaged more in legal practice than the politics he is known for, rose for the accused persons.



As a politician, Captain Effah-Dartey, who resigned from the Ghana Armed Forces in 1983, represented the people of Berekum Constituency as a Member of Parliament for two terms between 2000 and 2008.



He also worked as a Deputy Minister for the Interior over the period.

Having been away from active politics, Captain Effah-Dartey is now operating his private law firm.



Appearing for the accused on Wednesday, Captain Effah-Dartey prayed to the court to grant his clients bail.



The court, however, turned down the request following opposition from the prosecution.



The case has been adjourned to September 27, 2022.



