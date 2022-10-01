Meet a 21-year-old woman born with a penis only

A 21-year-old Ghanaian lady, with the pseudonym ‘Afia Special’, has revealed that she was born with no female sex organ but a penis only.

In an exclusive on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Afia shares her story as an intersex, the stigma attached to it and her sexual preferences.



According to Afia, she was tagged as a ‘black soul’ among her siblings. She grew up with adopted parents after her mother’s death and went through a lot of stigma from friends and some family members.



Speaking on her condition, Afia Special revealed that she has grown to love and accept her body because “there is nothing I can do about it.”



In response to DJ Nyaami’s question about her sexuality, Afia Special mentioned that “I’m a woman, so I have no sexual feelings towards girls. I’ve been against that since I was a child.



Even though I have a penis, I prefer to have sex with men. The fact that I have a penis doesn’t mean I must date a woman. It is up to me to determine whom I want to be it.”

Moreover, the 21-year-old noted her condition makes it hard for her to date.



“A male friend asked me out once, and it wasn’t easy for me to open up about my condition. I’m not able to open up about it to guys, so I didn’t expect anything beyond friendship.



"I cried about it, but I had to tell him. We broke up because I can’t give birth, and I’m not what they are looking for in a woman,” Afia disclosed.



There are many cases where people possess both male and female genitals. However, despite Afia Special’s physical female features, she does not have a female sex organ.



Afia does not menstruate and cannot give birth but reveals she experiences pain in her abdomen sometimes.

Kindly watch the full interview below:







