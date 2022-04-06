0
Meet members of the 'all male' Privileges Committee of Parliament

Privileges Committee Of Parliament Membership 8th Parliament.jfif Members of Privileges Committee of 8th Parliament

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three NPP MPs hauled before Privileges Committee

Speaker's decision on referral challenged by Muntaka

Privileges Committee led by First Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Parliament's work is usually done at the Committee level, is a usual refrain one encounters from lawmakers and students of Parliamentary politics.

That view has recently been reechoed by Speaker Alban Bagbin, whiles addressing the issue of attendance into the Chamber for Parliamentary work.

One of Parliament's famous committees is the Privileges Committee. It has previously been seen as an avenue where MPs haul members of the public who abuse Parliament and Parliamentarians.

But in recent times, the Committee has been tasked to probe three lawmakers for breach of basic rules.

The three complicit MPs are all from the Majority Group (i.e. New Patriotic Party) - Sarah Adwoa Safo (Dome-Kwabenya), Kennedy Agyapong (Assin Central) and Henry Quartey (Ayawaso Central).

According to Parliament's website: "The Committee of Privileges consists of the First Deputy Speaker as Chairperson and not more than 30 other Members. It enquires into any complaint of contempt of Parliament or any matter of privilege, which may be referred to it."

Incidentally, GhanaWeb checks show that the current composition of the Committee has 31 members, all of who are incidentally men.

Below are Members of the Committee:

HON. JOSEPH OSEI-OWUSU (Bekwai) - Chairperson

HON. AKWASI OWUSU AFRIFA-MENSA (Amasaman) - Vice Chairperson

HON. GEORGE KWEKU Ricketts-Hagan (Cape Coast South) - Ranking Member

HON. ABEIKU CRENTSIL (Ekumfi Esuahyia) Deputy Ranking Member

Members:

HON. HENRY YIADOM BOAKYE

HON. JOHN OSEI FRIMPONG

HON. EMMANUEL AGYEI ANHWERE

HON. STEPHEN AMOAH

HON. SULEMAN ADAMU SANID

HON. EMMANUEL ARMAH-KOFI BUAH

HON. SAMPSON AHI

HON. ERIC OPOKU

HON. IGNATIUS BAFFOUR AWUAH

HON. FREDERICK YAW AHENKWAH

HON. DOMINIC NAPARE

HON. DOMINIC BINGAB ADUNA NITIWUL

HON. KOFI AHENKORAH MARFO

HON. TEDDY SAFORI ADDI

HON. JOSEPH CUDJOE

HON. ANDREW KOFI EGYAPA MERCER

HON. JOE GHARTEY

HON. JOHN KOBINA ABBAM ABOAH SANIE

HON. ROBERT WISDOM CUDJOE

HON. ELVIS MORRIS DONKOH

HON. JAMES GYAKYE QUAYSON

HON. EDWIN NII LANTEY VANDERPUYE

HON. CARLOS KINGSLEY AHENKORAH

HON. WISDOM KOBENA WOYOME

HON. BENJAMlN KOMLA KPODO

HON. MICHAEL OKYERE BAAFl

HON. ALHASSAN BASHIR ALHASSAN FUSEINI

