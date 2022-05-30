5
Meet the 15 NPP Chairmen elected in the regions

Regional Chairmen 1 Wontumi, Abronye DC and Benjamin Armah were 3 of 15 persons elected as regional chairmen

Mon, 30 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party held its regional elections in some 15 out of 16 regions across Ghana to elect executives for the party at the regional level.

The elections came off from Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29, 2022.

This follows the party’s constituency elections held in April this year.

An injunction placed on elections in the Central Region resulted in a halt on electoral activities during the period till further notice.

148 executives were elected in all out of which 15 were Chairmen each with two vices.

Below are all 15 Chairmen elected on Saturday

Greater Accra

Divine Otoo Agorhom

Ashanti

Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Eastern

Jeff Konadu Addo

Western Region

Francis Ndede Siah



Western North

Benjamin Armah

Northern Region

Mohammed Baantima Samba

North East

Akamara Bawa Henry

Upper East

Anthony Namoo

Upper West

Mr. Sanbaye B Kangbere, AKA Chairman

Heavy Weight

Volta

Makafui Woanya

Savannah

Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana ( Incumbent )

Oti

Evans Yaw Dapaah

Bono

Kwame Baffoe



Bono East

Ibrahim Baba Bukari

Ahafo

Kwabena Owusu Sekyere

