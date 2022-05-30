Meet the 15 NPP Chairmen elected in the regions

The New Patriotic Party held its regional elections in some 15 out of 16 regions across Ghana to elect executives for the party at the regional level.
The elections came off from Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29, 2022.
This follows the party’s constituency elections held in April this year.
An injunction placed on elections in the Central Region resulted in a halt on electoral activities during the period till further notice.
148 executives were elected in all out of which 15 were Chairmen each with two vices.
Below are all 15 Chairmen elected on Saturday
Greater Accra
Divine Otoo Agorhom
Ashanti
Bernard Antwi Boasiako
Eastern
Jeff Konadu Addo
Western Region
Francis Ndede Siah
Western North
Benjamin Armah
Northern Region
Mohammed Baantima Samba
North East
Akamara Bawa Henry
Upper East
Anthony Namoo
Upper West
Mr. Sanbaye B Kangbere, AKA Chairman
Heavy Weight
Volta
Makafui Woanya
Savannah
Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana ( Incumbent )
Oti
Evans Yaw Dapaah
Bono
Kwame Baffoe
Bono East
Ibrahim Baba Bukari
Ahafo
Kwabena Owusu Sekyere
