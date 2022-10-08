3
Menu
News

Meet the 26-year-old undertaker who communicates with dead bodies

Undertaker New Sandra Donkor

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Twenty Six (26) year old Sandra Donkor has recounted some heartbreaking and frightening experiences she has been through with dead bodies after she started working as an Undertaker.

According to Sandra Donkor, Undertakers have so many ways of communicating to dead bodies in order not to hurt the feelings of dead people.

Speaking in an interview with Esi Guyguy monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the courageous lady revealed “Sometimes before you can enter the room where dead body is, you have to knock the door three times before you can enter to show the dead some maximum respect”

“Before an Undertaker can dress a dead body, the person needs to seek permission from the dead body before he/she can work on the body,” Sandra disclosed.

“You should let the body know that you are not there to watch his/her nakedness but just to make him/her beautiful so you need permission to work on his/her body.”

Sandra Donkor added that “Sometimes you have to enter the room with either his/her son or daughter or any of the family members to make the body understand that you are not there for any bad intention but rather his/her family members want his/her body to look beautiful.”

“There are times when you see the corpse and the facial expression alone, it tells you they are not happy. So you have to talk to them. Sometimes, it takes the intervention of their kids or relatives to convince them before we take any action and without the family intervention, you can never work with the body.”

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister