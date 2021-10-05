Meet the Ghanaian lady called to Ghana, England and New York bars in 5 years

Christine Ofosu-Ampadu was first called to the Bar in July 2016

• Christine Ofosu-Ampadu Esquire has been called to the Bar in three countries

• She was first called to the Bar of England and Wales in July 2016



• Christine is seeking to work as an international lawyer with international institutions such as the United Nations



The journey to the Bar is a very hectic one, especially if you're Ghanaian. A quick look at the results of persons who have participated in the Law Entrance exam over the years will give one a fair idea.



The recent results collated showed a miserly 28 percent of candidates with a pass grade, and this was even an improvement on that of 2020.



Over 2000 candidates failed the 2021 examinations.

Many people have averred that there seems to be an intentional attempt to slash the number of people called to the Bar in Ghana.



Outspoken US-based private legal practitioner, Prof Kwaku Asare, also known as Kwaku Azar has been at the forefront of persons calling for the monopoly of legal education in the country to be broken.



Christine Ofosu-Ampadu is one person who has defied the odds in three different jurisdictions; Ghana included.



She was called to the Bar of England and Wales in July 2016. In 2019, she passed the New York Bar exam in July and was called to the Bar in September 2020 as an attorney.



She has also been called to the Ghana Bar on October 1, 2021; this allows her to practice in all these jurisdictions.

Christine has an academic background, coupled with professional experience in Criminal Prosecutions, Courtroom Advocacy, Multi-Jurisdictional Legal Knowledge, and a particular interest in Criminal Law and International Criminal Justice Issues.



She holds an LLM in International Law and International Relations and a First Class LLB Degree from the University of Kent in the United Kingdom. Christine pursued her Bar Professional Training Education (BPTC) in Nottingham Trent University, UK.



Her remarkable achievement was her ability to secure pupillage as an International Student, after completing her BPTC- a very rare occurrence.



In February 2018, Christine was an Observer at the United Nations Youth Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.



Per her LinkedIn profile, Christine Ofosu-Ampadu is seeking to work as an international lawyer with institutions such as the United Nations (UN), International Criminal Court (ICC), African Union (AU), among others.

In an era when there seems to be a general frustration of law students, the story of Christine is a sure way to motivate.



A tweet by blogger Edward Asare sighted by GhanaWeb gave Christine plaudits for her feat.



