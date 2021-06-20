Meet the Ghanaian who built Kumasi, Tamale, Accra Essipong sports stadia

• Dr Kofi Amoah has disclosed that he is the contractor of some stadia in the country

• He refurbished Kumasi and Accra stadium after they were temporarily shut down



• Tamale stadium and Sekondi stadia were constructed under his watch



Business mogul, Dr Kofi Amoah otherwise known as Citizen Kofi has revealed that he is the brain behind the construction of some famous stadia in the country.



In an interview on Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Amoah said he constructed the multi-purpose Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium located at Tamale.



This stadium has a seating capacity of 20,000.

Also, the famous Accra Sports Stadium which has a seating capacity of 40,000 was refurbished last year by the business mogul.



Dr Amoah further carried out a refurbishment exercise on 40,528 seating capacity Baba Yara Sports Stadium situated at Kumasi.



The Sekondi Sports Stadium also known as Essipong Stadium was also constructed by Dr Amoah.



Though it is used for football matches, it serves as the home stadium of Sekondi Hasaacas FC.



Sekondi-Takoradi Stadium hosted some matches during 2008 African Cup of Nations.

"I built Essipong sports stadium, Tamale Sports Stadium, refurbished Accra Sports Stadium, refurbished Kumasi Sports Stadium," he said on Delay Show monitored by Ghanaweb.



The business mogul on the show disclosed how he became rich after attending several seminars.



He was the brain behind the operation of Western Union in Ghana and other African countries after being fraught with challenges in sending money to his mother at the time he lived in the United States of America.



