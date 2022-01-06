Meet the Nadowli couple who have been married for 80 years

The couple seated in a tricycle after their traditional marriage

A couple who recently became the talk of the town in the Upper West Region town of Nadowli in Nadowli district are said to have been traditionally married for 80 years

The Queen of Peace Catholic Parish on the 30th December 2021, therefore, became the centre of attraction when they decided to solemnize their marriage.



Mr. Bernard Mwandomah aka Sojadoo and Mrs. Angelina aka Libiema who chose a jolly ride on a tricycle known in the area as Mahama Camboo waved to cheers and greetings as they headed to the Church to officially dedicate their marriage.

Described as the wedding of the year by Aloysius Kpiebaya, he wrote “Mr. Bernard Mwandomah (aka “Sojadoo”) and Miss Angelina (aka “Libiema”), who have been married traditionally for about 80 years, solemnized their marriage in Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Nadowli. We congratulate the newly wedded couple in town. May God bless them”