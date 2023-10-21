Meet the Quarcoos and Owusus, the two couples called to the Ghana bar on the same day

Curtis Quarcoo and his Dedo Ruth Sarah Mate (left) and

Over 1,000 newly trained lawyers have been called to the Ghana Bar by the General Legal Counsel at its 60th enrolment onto the Roll of Lawyers.

The GLC convenes a formal meeting annually to enrol and call the Ghana Bar candidates who have successfully passed their professional law examination organized by the Ghana School of Law after their results have been certified.



The new lawyers are certified by the GLC to begin their legal profession in the country.



There were some eye-catching moments at the 2023 call and enrolment, which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre, on October 20, 2023, including the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, presenting a law certificate to her own daughter Torkonoo Selasi Esi Trudy.



Another wonderful moment at the event was when two couples were called to the Ghana Bar on the same day.

Curtis Quarcoo, an old student of the Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon and the University of Ghana and his wife, Dedo Ruth Sarah Mate, were among the qualified lawyers called to the Ghana Bar on Friday.







Curtis Quarcoo and Dedo Ruth Sarah Mate, according to their social media profiles used to work together at the First Love Centre.



The second husband and wife called to the bar were Ross Osei Owusu and Sylvia Mamle Assem.





“We introduce the couple who will be enrolled together at the same time side by side while in holy and blissful matrimony,” The Law Platform wrote about Owusu and Assem.



View social media posts of the couples below:





LOVE BREWED IN THE LAW❤️



We introduce the couple who will be enrolled together at the same time side by side while in holy and blissful matrimony.



Mr. Ross Osei Owusu Esq. & Sylvia Mamle Assem Esq.



We stand to be corrected but as far as our research goes, this is a first! pic.twitter.com/ZLSMWVlmee — The Law Platform (@DeLaw_Platform) October 20, 2023

BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.