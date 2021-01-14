Meet the US-based Ghanaian working as an integral part of the fight against coronavirus in Ohio

The deadly coronavirus which took over the world as well as shook global economies last year is still making waves in 2021.

With some countries experiencing a second wave, various heads of states are strategizing to secure the lives of their citizenry.



Health practitioners, on the other hand, are also trying their best to save the lives of persons who have contracted the virus and battling for life.



Everyone was excited when the news broke that a vaccine for the global pandemic had been found.



Michelle Braimah, a US-based Ghanaian works with the Ohio Department of Health Bureau of Infectious Diseases, Immunization Programme.



She works as an integral part of the coronavirus response team in Ohio.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Michelle Braimah who has a lineage from the Northern part of Ghana explained that the COVID-19 vaccine boosts one’s system if the individual hasn’t contracted the pandemic.



For persons who have been infected, injecting the COVID-19 reduces the symptoms and helps in the recovery process.



According to Michelle Braimah, her office focuses on making sure the COVID-19 vaccines get to many service providers to help in the fight against the coronavirus.



She advised everyone to wear nose masks, wash their hands frequently as well as practice social distancing to stay safe.



